Pro Kabaddi League: Sonu's Super 10 helps Gujarat Giants tie 51-51 with Jaipur Pink Panthers

Hyderabad, December 10, 2022

The Jaipur Pink Panthers held a healthy lead going into the last minute of the match, but Sonu and Dong Geon Lee put up an inspiring performance and helped the Gujarat Giants tie the game 51-51 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9.

Sonu scored 14 points, while Captain Lee contributed 10 points at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Parteek Dahiya pulled off a super raid as the Gujarat Giants took the lead at 6-3 in the 4th minute. The all-rounder continued to effect raids and reduced the Panthers to just two members on the mat.

Moments later, the Giants inflicted an all out and took a massive lead at 13-7 in the 7th minute. But the Jaipur side tackled Dong Geon Lee and stayed in the game at 11-13. Abhishek KS and Deepak Singh picked up tackle points, but the Giants still held the lead at 17-15.

Dahiya pulled off a magnificent multi-point raid catching out Deepak Singh and Abhishek KS and helped the Gujarat side extend its lead further. However, Rahul Chaudhari effected a couple of raids and helped the Panthers reach within touching distance of Giants' score at 20-21. Thereafter, the Jaipur side tackled Mahendra Rajput and levelled the scores at 21-21 at the stroke of half-time.

The Panthers pulled off an all out in the 24th minute and inched ahead at 29-26. Thereafter, Arjun Deshwal picked up a few raid points as the Jaipur side continued to keep their noses in front at 37-32.

The Panthers pulled off another all out in the 32nd minute and took a stronghold of the match at 43-33. Deshwal effected a multi-point raid soon after as the Panthers continued to forge ahead.

Sonu effected a few raids for the Giants, but the Jaipur side still held the lead at 49-44 in the 39th minute. However, Sonu continued to shine as the Gujarat side inflicted an all out soon after.

Moments later, Lee effected a magnificent raid in the dying seconds of the match and helped his team tie the game in the end.

