Pro Kabaddi League: Sahul Kumar's impressive show helps Jaipur Pink Panthers seal spot in final

Mumbai, December 15, 2022

The Jaipur Pink Panthers put up an inspiring performance to defeat Bengaluru Bulls 49-29 in the semi-final of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium here on Thursday.

Sahul Kumar emerged as the best player for the Panthers with 10 tackle points in the match.

Arjun Deshwal picked up a couple of raid points as the Panthers took the lead at 5-3 in the 5th minute. V Ajith pulled off a magnificent raid soon after and helped the Panthers extend their lead further.

However, the Bulls fought back through their defense unit and reached within touching distance of Jaipur's score at 8-10 in the 10th minute. But Ajith continued to shine as the Panthers kept forging ahead. Rahul Chaudhari stepped up his game and helped the Jaipur side take a massive lead at 14-9 in the 13th minute.

Moments later, the Panthers inflicted an all out to take a stronghold of the game at 18-10. Kandola effected a fantastic raid in the 18th minute, but the Jaipur side still held the lead at 21-14. Bharat found it difficult to breach the Panthers' defense consistently as Jaipur led at 24-15 at the end of the first half.

The Pink Panthers rode on the momentum and inflicted an all out in the opening minutes of the second half. Thereafter, Ajith caught out Sachin Narwal and Reza Mirbagheri tackled Bharat as the Panthers led comfortably at 33-19 in the 27th minute.

The Jaipur side kept raging on and carried out another all out in the 29th minute. The Pink Panthers' defense unit led by Sahul Kumar showcased top form and helped their team dominate proceedings at 43-25 in the 34th minute.

The Bulls tackled Deshwal in the 37th minute, but the Panthers continued to keep their noses in front at 46-27. Thereafter, the Panthers' raiders treaded carefully and eventually sealed their place in the grand finale.

NNN