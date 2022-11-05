Pro Kabaddi League: Sachin's mega effort helps Patna Pirates pick up hard-fought victory over U Mumba

Pune, November 5, 2022

U Mumba gained the momentum in the first half, but Patna Pirates fought back in the second half through raider Sachin's efforts and eventually registered a 34-31 victory over the Mumbai side in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Friday.

Sachin contributed with a total of 12 points in the match.

Sachin led the charge in the raiding department as the Pirates took the lead at 3-1 in the 6th minute. However, Ashish stepped up his game and helped his team level the scores at 3-3.

Thereafter, Jai Bhagwan pulled off a stupendous super raid in the 9th minute to help U Mumba inch ahead at 7-4. The Mumbai side's defense unit also backed up their raiders as U Mumba stayed in the lead at 10-8 in the 15th minute.

U Mumba tackled Abdul Insamam in the 18th minute and inflicted an all out to take a massive lead at 16-11. The Mumbai side ended the first half leading at 18-13.

The Pirates showed more determination in the second half and reduced U Mumba to two members on the mat in the 23rd minute. Moments later, Sachin effected a fantastic raid to help his team inflict an all out and level the scores at 20-20. Thereafter, both sides kept trading points and played out an even contest.

While Sachin kept effecting raids for Patna, Bhagwan kept picking up raid points for U Mumba. However, Sachin pulled off a multi-point raid in the 37th minute and helped his team take the lead at 28-25.

Moments later, the Pirates inflicted an all out and extended their lead even further. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh carried out a fantastic ankle hold in the last minute as Patna closed out a comprehensive victory.

