Pro Kabaddi League: Rahul Chaudhari, Arjun Deshwal shine as Jaipur Pink Panthers thrash Dabang Delhi KC

Pune, November 13, 2022

Rahul Chaudhari and Arjun Deshwal put up a performance for the ages to take the Jaipur Pink Panthers to a convincing 57-32 victory over Dabang Delhi K. C. in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Saturday.

Both the star Jaipur raiders contributed with 13 points each in the match.

Rahul Chaudhari chipped in with a couple of raids as the Jaipur Pink Panthers took the lead at 6-3 in the 6th minute. Soon after, the Pink Panthers inflicted an all out and extended their lead even further.

However, Vijay Kumar and Ravi Kumar picked up tackle points to keep Delhi in the game at 8-12 in the 12th minute. But Chaudhari pulled off a magnificent super raid, catching out Vishal, Ravi Kumar, Naveen Kumar and Krishan, in the 15th minute and soon after the Panthers inflicted another all out to take a massive lead at 22-11.

The Pink Panthers kept raging on and eventually led at 27-13 at the end of the first half.

Deshwal picked up a raid point in the 24th minute as the Jaipur side extended its lead even further at 33-18. The Pink Panthers' defense unit tackled Manjeet and reduced the Delhi side to just two players on the mat. Moments later, Deshwal effected a raid and helped his side inflict another all out and take a huge lead at 38-20 in the 28th minute.

The Delhi players couldn't find a way to penetrate the Jaipur defense nor could they tackle the opposition raiders on a consistent basis as they faced another all out in the 35th minute to hand Jaipur an even bigger lead at 49-26.

The Panthers continued to put pressure on their opponents and eventually registered a comprehensive victory.

Award Winners of the Night:

Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Shrikant Jadhav (Bengal Warriors)

Moment of the Match - Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddhas

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Surender Gill (U.P. Yoddhas)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Sumit (U.P. Yoddhas)

Moment of the Match - Surender Gill (U.P. Yoddhas)

Match 3: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Rahul Chaudhari (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Moment of the Match - Rahul Chaudhari (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Sunday's matches:

7:30 PM: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

8:30 PM: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

All the matches can be watched live on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

