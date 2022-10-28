Pro Kabaddi League: New head coach changes fortunes for Tamil Thalaivas as they defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pune, October 28, 2022

The Tamil Thalaivas started their Pune leg of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 with renewed energy and came out all guns blazing under their new head coach Ashan Kumar on Friday.

Narender put up a superb performance with 13 points in the match and helped the Thalaivas register a 38-27 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

The Tamil Thalaivas got off to a stupendous start as they inflicted an all out in the 6th minute and took a massive lead at 12-1.

V Ajith Kumar tried to fight back for the Panthers, but Thalaivas' defender M Abishek stood tall as his team continued to extend their lead. The team from Tamil Nadu tackled Arjun Deshwal in the 14th minute and attained a 12-point lead at 17-5. The defenders were backed up brilliantly by Narender's raids as the Thalaivas led at 20-8 in the end of the first half.

Narender tackled Sunil Kumar and helped the Tamil side inflict an all out in the opening minutes of the second half. Defender Himanshu also joined the party as the Thalaivas took a 16-point lead at 27-11 in the 28th minute.

Deshwal effected a fantastic raid, but the Panthers couldn't find a way to pick up points consistently. Narender continued to carry out raids as the Thalaivas dominated the match at 32-16 in the 35th minute.

The Panthers inflicted an all out in the 37th minute, but the Tamil side still held a big lead at 32-23. The Thalaivas kept raging on and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

