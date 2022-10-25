Pro Kabaddi League: Meetu Sharma stars in Haryana Steelers' big win against Telugu Titans

Bengaluru, October 25, 2022

Haryana Steelers returned to winning ways in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Telugu Titans 43-24 at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

It was a team effort from the Haryana side as Meetu starred in the raiding department, earning 13 points, while Nitin Rawal, Jaideep and Amirhossein Bastami stole the show in the defence unit.

Monu Goyat began the proceedings as he got a raid point for Telugu Titans, but K Prapanjan levelled the scores immediately with Haryana Steelers' first raid. Minutes later, Manjeet got a touch on Vinay to give Steelers the lead. Soon after, a super raid from the Steelers raid put the Telugu Titans on the backfoot. A couple of minutes later, the Steelers inflicted an all out and attained a stronghold of the match with a six-point lead.

Manjeet and Meetu continued their top form on the night to ensure Steelers maintain their extensive lead. Vijay Kumar inflicted a super tackle on Meetu as hopes reignited for Titans. But minutes later, Meetu earned another super raid as the Steelers inflicted another all out to go into half-time with a 24-11 lead.

The second half started with Nitin catching Manjeet early on to get a big point for the Titans. Moments later, Vishal Bhardwaj caught Meetu and Telugu Titans found hopes for a comeback. But Mohit, Amirhossein Bastami and Nitin Rawal kept inflicting tackles on the other end to maintain Steelers' comfortable lead.

Adarsh T tried to fight for the Titans through a super raid, but Manjeet put an end to Titans' resistance, earning two consecutive raid points. Meetu earned another super raid in the match as the Steelers continued to extend their lead.

The Steelers inflicted another all out going into the last two minutes of the match. Haryana kept raging on and eventually won the encounter with ease.

Award Winners of the Night:

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan)

Moment of the Match - Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Meetu Sharma (Haryana Steelers)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Manjeet (Haryana Steelers)

Moment of the Match - Meetu Sharma (Haryana Steelers)

Wednesday's matches

7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

8:30 PM: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

All the matches can be watched live on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

