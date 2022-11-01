Pro Kabaddi League: Meetu, Amirhossein star as Haryana Steelers win thriller against Bengaluru Bulls

Pune, November 1, 2022

Haryana Steelers stunned table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Tuesday.

The Haryana side pulled off a 29-27 win in a thrilling low-scoring contest.

The defensive unit led by Amirhossen Bastami, who earned 5 points in the match, stole the show on the night as they kept Bharat and Vikash Kandola out for most of the game and opened up the doors for their team to get the big win.

Haryana Steelers opened the scoring in the match with Manjeet earning a bonus point. Minutes later, Meetu earned a super raid to give his team a three-point lead. But Bengaluru Bulls' frontman Bharat earned a super raid to reduce the gap.

Just when it looked like the Bulls might be able to cover the deficit, Amirhossein caught hold of Bharat and the Steelers took control of the proceedings.

However, Mahender Singh caught hold of Meetu and Saurabh Nandal caught Manjeet as the gap was reduced to just one point between the two teams. A defensive error from left corner Aman opened the doors for Haryana once again as Meetu earned another raid point to give his side back the three-point lead.

At the stroke of halftime, Rakesh Narwal earned a super raid and Haryana Steelers went into half-time with a 13-9 lead.

Haryana Steelers inflicted an all-out on Bengaluru Bulls at the start of the second half, and they increased their lead by six points. A defensive error from Jaideep allowed Bharat to get a raid point back for his team as Bulls showcased that they will not go down without a fight. But Amirhossein caught Vikash and Bharat with consecutive tackles to ensure Haryana maintain a stronghold of the match.

Neeraj Narwal produced a solid dive to get a touch on Amirhossein and get a point back for Bengaluru. A couple of minutes later, Sachin Narwal earned a super raid as Bulls reduced the deficit to just four points, hinting at another potential comeback. But a super tackle by Manjeet on Bharat again gave Steelers a six-point lead.

Manjeet earned a raid point in the final minute of the match as the Haryana Steelers won the thriller 29-27.

Award Winners of the Night:

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Akash Shinde (Puneri Paltan)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Fazel Atrachali (Puneri Paltan)

Moment of the Match - Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan)

Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Meetu Sharma (Haryana Steelers)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Amirhossein Bastami (Haryana Steelers)

Moment of the Match - Meetu Sharma (Haryana Steelers)

Wednesday's matches:

7:30 PM: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

8:30 PM: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

All the matches can be watched live on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

