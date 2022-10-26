Pro Kabaddi League: Guman Singh and Heidarali Ekrami take U Mumba to a massive victory against Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru, October 26, 2022

U Mumba and Gujarat Giants played out a fascinating neck-to-neck contest in the first 30 minutes of the match. But, an inspiring performance by the Mumbai defense unit helped its team pull away with a massive lead. Eventually the raiders ensured that U Mumba walked off the mat as winners.

Raiders Guman Singh and Heidarali Ekrami contributed with a total of 22 points in the match.

Rakesh and Guman Singh picked up raid points for each of their teams as both sides kept trading points in the first ten minutes of the match.

However, Rakesh reduced the Mumbai side to two players on the mat in the 10th minute. But, U Mumba managed to stay in the game after they tackled Rakesh in his very next raid and took the lead at 10-8.

Mohit carried out a super tackle in the 15th minute as U Mumba widened their lead. However, Gujarat's raider Parteek Dhaiya stepped up his game and helped his team level the scores at 14-14. Both teams went into the half-time break being locked at 16-16.

Gujarat and U Mumba continued to carry out a neck-to-neck battle as the scoreline read 20-20 in the 25th minute. Sandeep Kandola tackled Heidarali Ekrami, but soon after, U Mumba captain Surinder Singh tackled Parteek Dhaiya.

Both teams kept matching each other in each move. However, Rakesh pulled off a fantastic raid in the 28th minute and helped his team take the lead at 24-22. But, moments later, U Mumba tackled Rakesh and regained the lead at 27-25.

The U Mumba defense unit led by Surinder and Mohit continued to tackle raiders and helped their team take a massive lead at 30-25. The Mumbai side extended their lead even further after inflicting an all out in the 35th minute.

U Mumba kept raging on and eventually closed out a comprehensive 37-29 victory.

NNN