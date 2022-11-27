Pro Kabaddi League: Guman Singh and Ashish star in U Mumba's massive victory

Hyderabad, November 27, 2022

U Mumba put up a fantastic performance to defeat Bengal Warriors 49-41 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Raider Guman Singh emerged as the best player for U Mumba with 14 points, while his fellow raider Ashish chipped in with 13 points in the match.

Guman Singh picked up a couple of raid points as U Mumba took the lead at 4-2 in the 5th minute. Guman continued to showcase top form and reduced the Warriors to just one member on the mat in the 7th minute. Moments later, Guman pulled off another magnificent raid to help his team inflict an all out and take a massive lead at 12-4.

However, Vaibhav Garje and Girish Maruti Ernak scored tackle points and kept the Warriors in the game at 9-13. The Bengal side kept fighting and inflicted an all out just before half-time, but they were still behind the Mumbai team at 21-23 at the end of the first half.

The two sides played out a neck and neck contest in the opening minutes of the second half. Guman led the charge for U Mumba, while the Warriors banked on Maninder Singh. But U Mumba managed to stay ahead at 27-24 in the 25th minute.

Guman Singh pulled off a magnificent raid in the 28th minute as the Mumbai side continued to lead at 31-27. U Mumba rode on the momentum and carried out an all out to attain a stronghold of the match at 37-30 in the 33rd minute.

Thereafter, raider Ashish and defender Rinku stepped up their game as the Mumbai side earned a massive lead at 47-37 in the 39th minute. U Mumba continued to step on the pedal and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

