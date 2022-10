Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants put up all-round performance to register big win

Pune, October 30, 2022

The Gujarat Giants produced a clinical performance, especially in the second half, to secure a 30-19 victory against Telugu Titans in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Saturday.

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia and Parteek Dhaiya chipped in with 6 points each for Gujarat in the match.

Monu Goyat pulled off a couple of raids as the Telugu Titans took the lead at 5-2 in the 8th minute. However, the Giants fought back through raider Parteek Dhaiya and defender Sourav Gulia and levelled the scores at 5-5.

Rakesh pulled off a magnificent raid in the 12th minute to help his team inch ahead at 7-6. However, the Titans regained the lead at 10-8 in the 17th minute after a fantastic raid by Adarsh T. The Telugu Titans tackled Purna Singh and kept their noses in front at 12-9 at the end of the first half.

The Giants showed more urgency in the second half and took the lead at 13-12 in the 24th minute. Moments later, Gujarat inflicted an all out to take a massive lead at 17-13.

All-rounder Shankar Gadai also joined the party as the Giants attained a stronghold of the match at 21-15 in the 31st minute. Rakesh continued to shine and helped Gujarat to keep moving forward in the game.

The Giants tackled Siddharth Desai in the 38th minute and held a comfortable lead at 25-19. Gujarat kept raging on and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

