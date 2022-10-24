Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls script amazing comeback to tie 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Bengaluru, October 24, 2022

Patna Pirates dominated for the most part, but Bengaluru Bulls never lost hope during their vivo Pro Kabaddi League match at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Going into the last minute of the match, the Pirates held a comfortable lead, but the Bulls inflicted an all-out and tackled Rohit Gulia to tie the match at 31-31.

Sachin effected a few raids as the Patna Pirates took the lead at 6-4 in the 9th minute. Manish tackled Vikash Kandola to help the Pirates widen their lead further.

The side from Patna inflicted an all out in the 11th minute to take a massive lead at 12-5. Bharat pulled off a fantastic multi-point raid in the 14th minute, but the Pirates continued to dominate the match at 16-7. The Pirates kept raging on and ended the first half being in the lead at 19-10.

Bharat picked up a couple of raid points and the Bulls tackled Rohit Gulia in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Pirates still had a comfortable lead at 22-15. All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh also joined the party as the Pirates extended their lead further. Kandola found it difficult to breach the Pirates' defense as Patna had a stronghold of the match at 27-20 in the 34th minute.

However, the Bulls inflicted an all out and Bharat effected a couple of raids in the last minute of the match, but they were still trailing at 30-31. Thereafter, the Bulls tackled Gulia in the dying seconds of the match to tie the match at 31-31.

