Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls hold off UP Yoddhas to take crucial win and qualify for play-offs

Hyderabad, December 4, 2022

Bengaluru Bulls put on a great show to win against UP Yoddhas by a scoreline of 38-35 in a high-pressure game in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium to qualify for the play-offs here on Sunday.

The Bulls trio of Bharat (8 points), Vikash Kandola (6 points) and Neeraj Narwal (5 points) did enough to get their team over the line and into the play-offs.

Both teams went into the game with the knowledge that a win would see them qualify for the play-offs, and, in the early stages, there was little to separate them. Soon, though, Bharat's influence on the game grew and the UP Yoddhas, reduced in number, stared at an all out.

Two consecutive super tackles by Gurdeep, the second on Bharat, delayed the outcome. But eventually the Bengaluru Bulls inflicted the first all out of the game to take a slender 13-10 lead.

Bengaluru Bulls kept the pressure up to increase their lead by two more points, capitalising on some errors by the Yoddhas' defence to go into half-time holding a 19-14 lead.

Bengaluru Bulls carried the first-half momentum into the early part of the second period, and soon enough inflicted a second all out on the UP Yoddhas to surge into a 10-point lead. With Bharat and Neeraj Narwal prolific on the raid, and Saurabh Nandal keeping the defence tight, it looked like they had locked up a victory.

With five minutes to go, the Bengaluru Bulls defence suddenly started leaking points and they were soon staring at an all out, with the UP Yoddhas eyeing a comeback. A super tackle by Mahender Singh on Pardeep Narwal stemmed the flow and kept the UP Yoddhas at bay.

That was enough as the Bengaluru Bulls held on despite a late all out by the UP Yoddhas, to clinch a deserving victory.

Awards on 04/12/2022

Match 1: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants

vivo Perfect Player of the Match – Parteek Dahiya (Gujarat Giants)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match – Rinku Narwal (Gujarat Giants)

Moment of the Match - Parteek Dahiya (Gujarat Giants)

Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas

vivo Perfect Player of the Match – Aman (Bengaluru Bulls)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match – Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls)

Moment of the Match - Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls)

Monday's matches:

7:30 PM: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

8:30 PM: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

All the matches can be watched live on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

