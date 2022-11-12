Pro Kabaddi League: Ashish's last-second raid hands U Mumba thrilling victory over Puneri Paltan

Pune, November 12, 2022

The U Mumba and Puneri Paltan played out a neck and neck contest throughout their vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 match at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Friday. But, the Mumbai side played their cards better in the last few minutes of the match to eventually defeat Puneri Paltan 34-33 on the night.

Aslam Inamdar picked up a couple of raid points as the Puneri Paltan inched ahead at 4-3 in the 8th minute. However, Guman Singh pulled off a super raid, catching out Sombir, Aslam Inamdar and Abinesh Nadarajan to help the Mumbai side take the lead at 10-8 in the 13th minute.

But Mohit Goyat and Mohammad Nabibakhsh carried out a super tackle in the 15th minute and got the Puneri Paltan back in the lead at 12-10. However, U Mumba fought back and inflicted an all out in the 19th minute to take the lead at 15-13. Thereafter, Aslam Inamdar picked up a bonus point just before half-time as both teams went into the break locked at 15-15.

After fighting an even battle in the opening minutes of the second half, the Pune side inched ahead at 19-16 in the 27th minute through excellent raids by Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat.

Moments later, Goyat effected a magnificent raid to reduce the Mumbai side to just one player on the mat. The Puneri Paltan tackled Guman Singh and inflicted an all out to take a massive lead at 25-20 in the 32nd minute.

Guman Singh effected a multi-point raid, but the Pune side still held the lead at 27-25 in the 36th minute. However, U Mumba inflicted an all out in the 38th minute and soon after, took the lead at 31-30.

Mohit effected a raid in the dying seconds of the match to level the scores at 33-33, but Ashish pulled off a do-or-die to hand U Mumba a thrilling victory in the end.

