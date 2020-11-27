Premier Badminton League postponed for this year

New Delhi, November 27, 2020

The sixth season of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) will not be held this year due to the pandemic. Fresh dates are being worked out for early next year.

The decision to not hold the league this season was announced by SportzLive—the official license holder of the league under the aegis of the national sports federation—in consultation with Badminton Association of India (BAI) owing to international travel restrictions which are still in place as per issued guidelines.

The league, which is amongst one of the highest prize money badminton tournaments in the world and has witnessed participation of Top 10 players along with thrilling badminton action for the past five years, was initially scheduled to take place in the last week of December.

However, with the sporting world gradually returning on track, the organisers are keen to roll out the season next year.

“The usual window for PBL is December-end – January. This year, as the world deals with the Covid-19 pandemic we have been monitoring the situation closely. Health and safety of all is of paramount importance, hence, carefully considering all guidelines, protocols and commitments, and post-discussions with BAI, we have decided to rework fresh dates for 2021,” said Prasad Mangipudi, MD, SportzLive.

“With the cases on the rise again and the second wave hitting the country, it is pertinent that we adhere to the COVID-19 advisory issued by the Health Ministry. The league meanwhile plans to introduce grassroots as well as other badminton activities in order to bring back the badminton actions ahead of the next season,” he added.

The PBL has provided a strong platform for all shuttlers to not just showcase their skills but also financially assisted in their career development.

For the young Indian players , it has given an opportunity to play alongside the world’s top players, which has resulted in the growth of badminton in the country over the last five years.

PBL is one of the most sought-after global badminton leagues having six-franchise based teams are played in a home and away format.

NNN