Pawan Sehrawat becomes most expensive buy at Rs 2.36 crore in Pro Kabaddi Player Auction

Mumbai, August 6, 2022

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat emerged as the most expensive buy when he was bought for a whopping Rs 2.26 crore by Tamil Thalaivas on Day 1 of the Mashal Sports-organized vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 Player Auctions held in Mumbai on Friday.

Meanwhile, Guman Singh became the costliest Category B player, being bought for a whopping INR 1.21 crore by U Mumba.

The auction also witnessed a jump in the 1 crore club from two players the last time to four players.

Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai were part of the 1 crore club last time, while Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Fazel Atrachali and Guman Singh were part of the 1 crore club in Friday's auction.

A total of 30 players were sold to the 12 franchise teams with as many as 4 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used on Day 1. The auction witnessed teams spend Rs 18.11 crore on Day 1, across the various categories of players being auctioned.

Khandola found a new home in Bengaluru Bulls after he was bought for Rs 1.70 crore (a record he held till Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was bid). The raider became the second most expensive buy ever in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction history.

Narwal returned to the UP Yoddha side after the franchisee used the Final Bid Match (FBM) Card at Rs 90 lakh.

The Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali broke the record for the most expensive defender and overseas player ever after being acquired by Puneri Paltan for Rs 1.38 crore. Atrachali held both the records previously when he was picked by U Mumba for Rs 1 crore in the 2018 vivo Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction. His compatriot, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakgsh (F) was acquired by Puneri Paltan for Rs 87 lakh.

Speaking on behalf of Mashal Sports, CEO, Sports League, Disney Star and League Commissioner, vivo Pro Kabaddi League, Anupam Goswami said, “It was a fabulous day for all the teams on Day 1 of the player auctions. All the franchisees strategized well and we saw some great bids happen today. We have a lot of action coming up tomorrow and I hope all the teams will be able to build their desired squads.”

