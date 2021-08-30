Paralympics: India bags five more medals as shooter Avani Lekhara, javelin thrower Sumit Antil claim gold

Tokyo, August 30, 2021

Two gold medals with world records, two silver medals with hefty throws, and a bronze medal made up India's magical haul, a single day high at Tokyo 2020 that saw the country achieve its best-ever medal performance at the Paralympic Games on a sensational day.

India won five medals on Monday to take their tally at the Tokyo 2020 to seven -- two gold, four silver, and one bronze and leapfrogged to 26th position in the medal table.

The five medals on Monday took India's total medal count from the Paralympic Games to 19.

Shooter Avani Lekhara and javelin thrower Sumit Antil won the two gold medals.

Devendra Jhajharia and Yogesh Kathuria claimed the silver medals in Javelin F46 and discus throw F56 while Sudar Singh Gurjar bagged a bronze medal in men's javelin throw F46 for India on Monday.

Avani made history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to win gold, giving the day a brilliant start. The 19-year-old from Jaipur, Rajasthan, bagged India's first gold in Tokyo and overall fifth in Paralympic history, in R2 Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 249.6 in the final.

Avani, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, qualified seventh for the final but shot superbly to leapfrog seven shooters in the first elimination series itself in the final and never looked back.

China's Zhang Cuiping took silver, as she did in Rio 2016, with a score of 248.9 while Ukraine's Iryna Schetnik finished with a total of 227.5 for bronze.