Para Archery: India’s Mixed Teams win gold, silver

Dubai, February 26, 2021

Recurve Para archers Harvinder Singh and Pooja compensated their poor show in the individual events with a Recurve Open Mixed Team gold medal at the ongoing 7th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament - Dubai 2021 here.

Harvinder and Pooja took advantage of the perfect weather and shot 32-33-32 and 30 to take the gold against Turkey’s Merve Nur Eroglu and Sadik Savas (37-30-35-29).

Later, Shyam Sundar Swami and Jyoti Baliyan added a silver to India’s tally finishing second to Russia (Stepanida Artakhinova and Nail Gatin) 158-155 in the Compound Open Mixed Team Final.

Said Harvinder, an Asian Para Games gold medallist: “The weather was perfect today and we took the advantage of that. I and Pooja have trained back home in similar weather. We won the semi-finals via tie-up and we became more confident once we were in the final. The pressure was also less as we knew that we would have a medal.

“For me personally, I was getting an opportunity to get my old rhythm back. I had the same feeling which I felt during my gold medal match at the Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games. It was a good learning experience here.”

Meanwhile, the Turkish team swept the podium in the Combined W1 event at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds on the day.

Reigning world champion and current no.1 Bahattin Hekimoglu, Yigit Caner Aydin, current world no. 3, and Nihat Turkmenoglu claimed the top three positions as the visiting team claimed two more medals in the day – W1 Mixed Team gold and Recurve Mixed Team silver.

