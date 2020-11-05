Pandya, Kishan's late surge takes MI to 200/5

Dubai, November 5, 2020

A 60-run partnership off just 23 balls between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped Mumbai Indians (MI) score 200/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 1 match here on Thursday.

MI scored 55 in the last three overs and 78 in the last five to get into an advantageous position.

Pandya, who remained unbeaten on 37 (14 balls, 6x5), later said in the TV interview on Star Sports that the score they have put up is enough. Kishan remained unbeaten on a 30-ball 55 (4x4, 6x3).

MI were in a spot of a bother at 101/4 in 12.2 overs when both Kishan and Pandya joined hands.

After a brilliant start through Quinton de Kock (40 off 25 balls, 4x5, 6x1) and Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 30, 4x4, 6x3), both of who added 62 for the second wicket after skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed early, MI lost wickets in a clutch with Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya failing.

For Delhi Capitals, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets for 29 runs. Their South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were expensive, leaking 92 runs in their eight overs.

DC had won the toss and chosen to field first.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 200/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 55 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 51, Quinton de Kock 40, Hardik Pandya 37 not out, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/29) vs Delhi Capitals

IANS