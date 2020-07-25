Panchkula in Haryana to host 4th Khelo India Youth Games

New Delhi, July 25, 2020

Panchkula in Haryana will host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

This was announced by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar via video conference.

"I am very happy to announce Haryana as the host state for the next edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG)," Rijiju said.

“Usually the KIYG take place in January of every year. However, this time owing to the pandemic, we have to postpone it," he added.

“KIYG has been instrumental in identifying grassroots level talent from across the country, who have represented India in international sporting events. It is the Mahakumbh of sport. Haryana already has a very strong sporting culture and has given the country some of its best athletes," said Rijiju.

Also present were Sports Minister of Haryana Sandeep Singh , Secretary Sports Ravi Mittal , and Director General, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandip Pradhan

"I am sure that with the Games being hosted in the state, more and more aspiring athletes from Haryana will be motivated to take up competitive sport.

"Usually, the KIYG take place in January of every year. However, this time owing to the pandemic, we are having to postpone it. However, I am sure by the time we host the Games the pandemic will abate and we will be able to host the Games at the same scale, with participation of all states and over 10,000 participants," the Minister added.

"Haryana has done very well in the last few editions of the Khelo India Youth Games and many of our athletes are already training under the Khelo India Scheme," the Haryana chief minister said.

The state has been consistently doing well in all three editions of KIYG. While they came second in both KIYG 2019 and 2020 editions (200 medals in 2020 and 159 medals in 2019), they won KIYG 2018 edition with 102 medals (38 gold, 26 silver, 38 bronze).

Haryana has produced many elite athletes, such as, wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, para-athlete Deepa Malik, athlete Neeraj Chopra, boxer Amit Panghal and shooters Sanjeev Rajput, Manu Bhakar, Anish Bhanwala, among others, who have represented and won laurels for the country.

NNN