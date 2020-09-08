Pacer Kagiso Rabada wants Delhi Capitals to be the most consistent team this IPL

New Delhi, September 8, 2020

Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is optimistic that his team will emerge as one of the most consistent sides in the 13th edition of the IPL commencing from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will square off with Kings XI Punjab in their opening match of the League on September 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Giving a strong performance, Delhi Capitals had finished a creditable third in the last edition of the IPL.

The South African fast bowler is hoping for Delhi Capitals to be the most consistent team. “We had a really good season, so I know that we can challenge and win this competition because we came really close last season, so mentally I guess that helps. But also, it is a new tournament so we have to start again and we’ve got a nice group put together, nice team,” he said.

Talking to Delhi Capitals media cell in Dubai, Rabada said, “We have to start again and start the whole process, so hopefully we can get off to a good start but win at the end of the season – we want to be the most consistent team and win at times when we really, really need to win.”

Talking about the league he said, “I feel quite strong. I think I just need to bowl more, and make sure I haven’t forgotten how to bowl (laughs). I need to keep up with the bowling practice, but otherwise I feel healthy.”

The 25-year-old South African completed his six days of isolation on Sunday, and was back training with the rest of the Delhi Capitals’ squad on Monday evening.

“It feels good to be running in, and to be with some teammates as well. It is of course some old teammates and some new ones,” a Delhi Capitals media release quoted him as saying after his first nets session with the franchise this season.

Asked how he was feeling after having been off competition for the last five months due to the pandemic, the South African said it was a unique moment for everyone to be playing again now.

“This (situation) is quite unique, not a lot of people get to do this. We’re in the middle of a desert, playing cricket – it’s something that I didn’t think I would ever be able to do. So, it’s a lot of fun also,” said the bowler who has 31 wickets in his IPL career in 18 matches.

The second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL last season, 25 wickets in just 12 matches, Rabada also commented on how the lockdown gave him the opportunity to take a break from cricket. “It’s been a high volume of cricket in the past five years for me, but I really enjoyed the break at home. I was just chilling with my family, getting to see my friends (virtually) during lockdown. So yeah being home was the best thing,” he said.

