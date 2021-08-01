Sindhu beats He Bingjao to win bronze in women's singles
P V SindhuIANS
Olympics

Sindhu beats He Bingjao to win bronze in women's singles

IANS

Tokyo, August 1, 2021

Indian shuttler P V Sindhu won the bronze medal in women's singles badminton at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Sindhu defeated China's He Bingjao 21-13, 21-15 at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza to add a second medal to India's tally at the Olympics.

It is Sindhu's second medal at the Olympics after she won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also becomes the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

With Sindhu's bronze, India has now equalled its tally of 2016 Rio Olympics.

IANS

Olympics
Badminton
P V Sindhu
Bronze medal
Tokyo 2020
He Bingjao

Related Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in