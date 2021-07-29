Shooting: Manu Bhaker in contention in Women’s 25M Pistol

New Delhi, July 29, 2021

Putting behind her a couple of poor performances, Manu Bhaker fired a superb 292 out of 300 and stayed in contention as she was placed fifth after the first precision round of qualifying in Women’s 25M Pistol in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Asaka Shooting range in the Japanese capital today.

Her compatriot Rahi Sarnobat shot 287 and was 25th and both can make it among the top eight finalists, on the back of a very good second rapid-fire round which is scheduled tomorrow.

Former world champion Zorana Arunovic of Serbia topped the 44-strong field with a stunning 296 while reigning champion Anna Korakaki of Greece was second with 294.

The field is bunched tightly after that with three points separating the next 11 shooters. Manu is on the same score as the 10M-pistol gold medalist Vitalina Batsarashkina of Russia and Mixed Team pistol bronze medal winner Olena Kostevych of Ukraine.

India has two more shooting events left at the Games after this one, featuring four more shooters -- Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput.

