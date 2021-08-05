Olympics: Wrestler Anshu's hopes end as she loses repechage bout

Tokyo, August 5, 2021

Anshu Malik lost to Valeria Koblova of the Russian Olympic Committee in the repechage bout in women's 57kg freestyle wrestling, ending her hopes of making it to the bronze medal match.

Anshu had lost to Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus in the pre-quarter-final bout on Wednesday.

But Valeria Koblova, who had also lost to Iryna and also got to play in the repechage rounds as she had lost to the eventual finalist, proved too strong for Anshu as she emerged 5-1 winner.

The Russian wrestler started well and won a point and though Anshu levelled the score at 1-1, Valeria could not be denied as she won the bout played on Mat B at the Makuhari Messe Hall.

It was a good chance for Anshu in the repechage but she could not capitalise on it.

IANS