Olympics: Sindhu storms into the semi-finals in women's singles

Tokyo, July 30, 2021

Rio Olympics silver medalist and reigning world champion P V Sindhu reached the semi-finals of the women's singles badminton competition, beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in 56 minutes at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Sindhu, looking to add a gold medal to the silver she won in Rio, dominated her Japanese rival at the net, created points with her disguised shots, and completed straight game wins.

The 26-year-old Indian shuttler from Hyderabad was in total control of the first game and then quelled a strong fightback by Akane to reach the semi-finals for the second successive Olympics.

IANS