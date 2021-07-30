Olympics: Sindhu storms into the semi-finals in women's singles
Rio Olympics silver medalist and reigning world champion P V Sindhu reached the semi-finals of the women's singles badminton competition, beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in 56 minutes at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Sindhu, looking to add a gold medal to the silver she won in Rio, dominated her Japanese rival at the net, created points with her disguised shots, and completed straight game wins.

The 26-year-old Indian shuttler from Hyderabad was in total control of the first game and then quelled a strong fightback by Akane to reach the semi-finals for the second successive Olympics.

