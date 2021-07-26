Olympics: Sharath Kamal reaches third round with hard-fought win

Tokyo, July 26, 2021

India's Achanta Sharath Kamal reached the third round of the men's singles table tennis competition, fighting back from a game down to beat Tiago Apolonia of Portugal 4-2 in 49 minutes at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

The 39-year-old Kamal, who had a bye in the first round, started off slowly as the Portuguese player raced away with the first game. Sharath got into his rhythm in the second game and went on to win 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 in a well-fought encounter.

The Indian, playing in his fourth Olympics, runs into reigning Olympic and world champion Ma Long of China, the top seed, in the third round.

Kamal, who made his Olympics debut at Athens in2004 and reached the second round, found Apolonia's serve difficult to handle in the first game. The Portuguese jumped to a nine-point lead and won the game 11-2.

The paddler from Chennai found his rhythm in the second game and unleashed his trademark forehand attack as he won it 11-8. The Indian, who partnered Manika Batra in the mixed doubles but lost in the first round, continued with the momentum in the third, taking a seven-point lead before closing it out 11-5 to take a 2-1 lead.