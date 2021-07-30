Olympics: Lovlina in semis, assures India a medal in boxing at Tokyo

Tokyo, July 30, 2021

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India a medal in women's welterweight by reaching the semi-finals, beating Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei in a quarter-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The 23-year-old from Assam won the quarter-final encounter 4-1 on points, assuring India a medal as there is no play-off for losing semi-finalists in the Olympics.

She will meet Surmeneli Busenaz of Turkey in the first semi-final on August 4.

IANS