Olympics: India's Bajrang Punia wins bronze in 65kg freestyle wrestling

Tokyo, August 7, 2021

India's Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in men's freestyle 65kg, beating Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 8-0 on points for his first medal at the Olympics.

Bajrang, who had lost to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the semi-finals on Friday, came up with a tactical bout as he took an early lead in the first period and capitalised with counterattacks when his Kazakh rival, a two-time medalist at the World Championships, went on the attack.

Bajrang's bronze medal took India's tally in the Tokyo Olympics to six medals -- two silver and four bronze. India thus tied for its best medal haul in the Olympics at 2012 London when they won two silver and four bronze.

