Olympic hockey: Indian women lose semi-final 1-2 to Argentina, to play for bronze
IANS
Olympics

Olympic hockey: Indian women lose semi-final 1-2 to Argentina, to play for bronze

IANS

Tokyo, August 4, 2021

The Indian women's hockey team's dream of winning a gold medal on their maiden entry into the knockout stages of the Olympics ended in a 1-2 defeat to Argentina in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Games here on Wednesday.

It looked like India's fairy-tale run, that saw them reach the semifinals after losing their first three matches, will continue when drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur put them ahead in the second minute but Argentina's skipper Maria Noel Barrionuevo scored a brace to help her team emerge 2-1 winners and reach the final.

India will play Great Britain for the bronze medal on Friday.

IANS

Olympics
India
Argentina
Women's Hockey
Tokyo 2020

Related Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in