Olympic hockey: India miss bronze medal after 3-4 defeat to Great Britain

Tokyo, August 6, 2021

India's dream of a bronze medal in their maiden entry into the semi-finals by the women's hockey team came crashing down as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a playoff at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday.

The Indians played their hearts out, storming back after trailing 0-2 to take the lead but could not maintain the tempo as Great Britain scored the winner in the fourth quarter to claim the bronze medal, their third medal in three Olympic Games starting from London 2012.

Gurjit Kaur's brace and one goal by Vandana Katariya went in vain as Great Britain struck through Elen Rayer, Sarah Robertson, Hottie Webb Pearne and Grace Baldson to seal victory.

IANS