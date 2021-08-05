Hockey: India beat Germany 5-4 to win historic bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi, August 5, 2021

India staged an incredible fightback from 1-3 down to beat Germany 5-4 in a nerve-wracking contest to claim bronze in hockey -- their first Olympic medal in the sport in 41 years -- at the Tokyo Games on Thursday.

India lost only two matches in the tournament and the teams they lost to -- Australia and Belgium -- are in the final.

They Indian journey to the bronze medal came after they finished in the top two in Pool A with four wins (3-2 against New Zealand, 3-0 against Spain, 3-1 against Argentina, 5-3 against Japan ) and one humiliating 1-7 defeat at the hands of Australia in their second match in the group.

In the quarter-final, India beat Great Britain 3-1 and then lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semi-final.

On the other hand, Germany registered four wins in the Group Stage (7-1 against Canada, 5-1 against Great Britain, 4-3 against South Africa and 3-1 against the Netherlands) and lost 1-3 to Belgium. In the quarter-final they beat defending Olympic champions Argentina 3-1 and lost 1-3 to Australia in the semi-final.

The bronze medal contest turned out to be an edge-of-the-the-seat affair and the win ended the country's four-decade long medal drought in Olympic hockey and scripted India's resurgence in global hockey.

Simranjeet Singh (17', 34'), Hardik Singh (27'), Harmanpreet Singh (29') and Rupinder Pal Singh (31') scored for India while goalkeeper P R Sreejesh came up with some outstanding saves in the dying seconds of the game.

Germany played out the first quarter with incredible pace in their attack and displayed their intent to put India on the backfoot right from the start. There was tactical play inside the India circle by Timm Herzbruch, who pushed the ball to Florian Fuchs. He, in turn, set up Timur Oruz to score Germany's first goal in the 2nd minute of the match.

India had an opportunity to equalise in the 7th minute when they earned a penalty corner (PC), but it was fired away wide from the target by Rupinder Pal Singh. Sreejesh, on the other hand, made a brilliant save in the 10th minute when he stopped Mats Grambusch from scoring a field goal to extend Germany's lead.

The charged-up Germans continued to attack and play with pace and precision, testing India's defence all through the first quarter. They made yet another ambitious attempt at goal in the 12th minute through Johannes Grosse and in the 15th minute Germans used a referral just after the hooter to win their first PC. There were three retakes given following some brave blocking by Amit Rohidas in India's defence. Lukas Windfeder taking a flick could not convert from these chances.

The second quarter saw a flurry of goals being scored between the two teams. While India equalised in the 17th minute in a brilliant counterattack led by Nilakanta Sharma, who made a delightful pass to Simranjeet Singh who put it past German goalie Alexander Stadler (1-1).

It was an important equaliser that put India back in the hunt. But Germany earned back the lead in the 24th minute. Nilakanta this time had given away the ball cheaply in the midfield that led to German's attack. It was Christopher Ruhr who made a quick-fire pass to Niklas Wellen who launched the ball into the goal post.

Germany pumped another goal within the next minute when defender Surender Kumar lost the ball to German's double tackle inside the circle. Germany punished India for this error with Benedikt Furk scoring the third goal for Germany taking their lead to 3-1.

India bounced back soon enough with Simranjeet earning a PC in the 27th minute. It was experienced Rupinder Pal Singh taking the flick, and though keeper Stadler made a brilliant save, India's Hardik Singh was quick to take a rebound to successfully put it past the keeper.

Narrowing the German lead to 3-2, India played to their potential by winning another crucial PC in the 29th minute. This time, Harmanpreet Singh did exceedingly well to score his 6th goal of the tournament and fetched a very important 3-3 equaliser for India.

The 10-minute half-time break was followed by a superb goal for India in the 31st minute through a PC. Germans lost the referral in the process and Rupinder Pal Singh converted a splendid penalty stroke putting India ahead with 4-3 score line.

India scored again in the 34th minute when Gurjant Singh showcased his brilliant stick work making a quick run into the right flank. He entered the circle to set up Simranjeet Singh who completed the attack with a fine deflection.

The final quarter remained tense with Germany scoring a goal off a PC in the 48th minute. This time it was Windfeder who scored for Germany. India gave away another opportunity for Germany to score when an early tackle by Sreejesh when Ruhr was going for a shot resulted in India conceding a PC. But Sreejesh made amends for the mistake with an excellent save to keep India in the driver's seat.

The final few minutes was absolutely thrilling with Germany pushing for an equaliser. Germany won their 13th PC with less than 10 seconds to go on the timer but India's defence held on, with Sreejesh on target, to bring home the bronze medal.

