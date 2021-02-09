NRAI President wants general body to stay ban on shooters

New Delhi, February 9, 2021

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh feels that the recent decision taken by its governing body to ban certain shooters from the next Nationals for disciplinary reasons should be put on hold.

In a meeting held last week, the governing body of NRAI had banned the 15 shooters from taking part in the next Nationals for breach of discipline.

The shooters are: Sriharsha R. Devaraddi, Keshav Sharma, Vikram Bhati, Imroz Ahmed, Pratyush Barik, Yashaswini Deswal, Tarun Dahiya, Meenal Yadav, Tejpreet K Oberoi, Dilpreet Singh, Rajeev Ranjan, Visnu Pandian, Krishan Kumar, Jyothi Sannakki and Ishank Ahuja.

In a statement on Monday, Raninder Singh said he would persuade the general body of the association, scheduled to meet on March 5, to stay the decision taken by the governing body.

Invoking powers vested in him as president, he said, “It has always been our endeavour to act in the best interests of our sport and our shooters. As such, no one is as pained as us when at times severe action is needed to be taken on anyone belonging to the shooting fraternity, most of all on our dear shooters.

"I received several requests from the parents and the affected shooters themselves on the recent decision taken by the governing body. As such I have decided to refer the decision to the general body, scheduled to meet early next month, and persuade them to not implement the said decision.

"However, this will certainly be a one-off, and any such disciplinary breach will not be tolerated in the future,” he added.

