Non-sporting professionals gear up for Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2020

New Delhi, November 21, 2020

"I am 72 and by God’s grace, my medical bill is zero. I have no ailments and, if not completely, I think partially, it is because I’ve made running a part of my lifestyle," says Gopinath Mohan.

Mohan, a retired Assistant Controller of Defense Accounts., settled in Mysuru, Karnataka, is taking part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) for the first time.

He believes in the life motto of I Can, I will, and said, “I like to spread the benefits of running to the masses to motivate and encourage them to embrace this simple sport for fitness till life."

Mohan is among several professionals from various walks of life who are geared up for ADHM 2020

"This year due to Covid we have missed so many running events where people run together. Now with the ADHM happening, I must congratulate and thank the organizers for making this happen in these circumstances..With the help of the ADHM app this year, they are ensuring that general runners too get to be a part of the annual race,” he added.

Software engineer Tanvir Kazmi who, too, has been running the ADHM since 2005 feels that it is the best thing to have happened to her during the ongoing pandemic, and it is allowing society to get back to normalcy.

“ADHM is my first running event, and it is something I look forward to doing every year. I can say I was fortunate to run the first edition as it coincided with my first year of running also, and since then, I have been fortunate to run all the editions of the ADHM. That's what inspires me to come back and take part every year. "

"A lot of us take ADHM as a very important event in the year, we train for it for several months to perform our best, and once again it is allowing us to do that in these situations. So, that's a very positive thing,” Kazmi said.

Fitness professional Gagan Arora, also an ADHM regular since its inception, believes that running is the mother of all sports, so anyone who wants to be fit and healthy should incorporate a few running sessions every week in their training regime.

“ADHM is the race we look forward to every year, but this year is different from the others. I train people for strength and conditioning, so every year ADHM is like Diwali for runners in Delhi, and we look forward to the race.

"A great initiative is being carried out by the Procam team this year. Everyone can run from their own locations, and still get the rewards of being in ADHM, just like every year.

"There was a feeling in the back of my mind that something will definitely come up in November from Procam, and it’s here now. Everyone is geared up and prepared well for the upcoming race. I hope we get a good result on race day," Arora added.

While the Elite runners will be at the start line at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on November 29, amateurs from across the globe will join them via the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App. Participation this year will be from a convenient location, wherever you are.

