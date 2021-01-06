New Zealand grab maximum points in third successive WTC series

Dubai, January 6, 2021

New Zealand’s third successive 2-0 win in a home series has helped them stay in contention as the ICC World Test Championship is interestingly poised with the finalists yet to be decided.

New Zealand gained the maximum of 120 points from the series against Pakistan after their win in the second Test in Christchurch, taking their points tally to 420 out of a possible 600 after having also beaten West Indies and India by the same margin in their two previous series.

New Zealand stand third in the points table with 0.700 percentage points won, the factor that determines the final placings rather than total points won, following a change to the points system owing to the Covid-19 disruption. Pakistan are on 0.307 percentage points, a press release from the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

Australia and India, locked 1-1 after two matches of their four-Test series, are still ahead of New Zealand, while England are in fourth position.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka have fetched them a full 120 points but neither team is in contention to make the final. South Africa are on 0.400 percentage points and Sri Lanka on 0.222.

The top two sides at the end of the league on percentage points will contest the final. Each series of the league is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series, ranging from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

NNN