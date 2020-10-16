New KKR captain Morgan wins toss, opts to bat against Mumbai

Abu Dhabi, October 16, 2020

New Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan started off his reign by winning the toss and choosing to bat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KKR announced Morgan as replacement for Dinesh Karthik as captain earlier in the day.

MI are looking to go atop the table with a win while KKR are looking to bounce back from a heavy 82-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

IANS