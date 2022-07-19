New dates for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou announced

New Delhi, July 19, 2022

The 19th Asian Games, will now be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

The 19th Asian Games was originally planned to be held in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25 this year. However, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Games were postponed by the OCA Executive Board (EB) on May 6, 2022 and a “Task Force” was created by the EB to finalise the new dates for the Games.

The Task Force over the last two months held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee, Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) and other stakeholders to find a window for the Games which did not conflict with other major international sporting events. The recommended dates by the Task Force were duly approved by the OCA EB.

In a statement, the OCA thanked HAGOC, the Chinese Olympic Committee, as well as the Governments at all levels for their hard work in preparing for the Games during the pandemic and ensuring they can take place next year.

The OCA also appreciated the patience shown by the National Olympic Committees and International Federation/Asian Federations and other stakeholders.

The OCA said it looks forward to celebrating the best Asian Games ever in Hangzhou in September 2023.

