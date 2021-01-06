New book on India-Australia cricket exchanges focuses on Tests

New Delhi, January 6, 2021

A new book, dedicated to cricket exchanges between India and Australia, looks to focus on the importance of Test cricket.

Titled "India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia", the new Bradman Museum book, released in Sydney on Wednesday by India coach Ravi Shastri, focuses on two teams engaged in a regal battle that catches the attention of the cricket world.

According to a press release by Bradman Museum, the book reflects on India’s first 12 tours to Australia – from 1947/48, to face Don Bradman’s side, tracing the evening out of a rivalry dominated by the host nation until the turn of the Millennium.

Introducing the book, Shastri, who was the coach when India won its first Test series win in Australia in 2018/19, tipped a fiercely competitive two Tests to come this Australian summer. Shastri, also the first Indian batsman to make a Test double-century in Australia, wroted in his foreword, “There is no such thing as a weak Australian team. Australians hate losing, and it’s a thought process entertained not just by the 11 on the field, but the whole nation, the fans and the media. When a team tours Australia, there is a combined assault like no other.”

Having grown up listening to commentary by the likes of Alan McGilvray, Shastri rated Australia as easily the “best country” he has toured, inspiring visitors with a desire to win when faced with the toughest all-round test they will ever encounter.

The book has been authored by R. Kaushik, one of India's most respected cricket writers. He has covered more than 100 Tests involving India and he writes in the book, “pink-ball day-night Tests and the ICC World Test Championship are necessary steps in the right direction. They can, however, achieve the desired objective only if the sport's leaders re-affirm their commitment to cricket's most demanding and least forgiving prototype.”

Being a traditionalist and lover of the five-day format, Kaushik says, “It is therefore incumbent upon Australia, India and England - the three most influential nations - to show the way.

"Cricket needs its Test format to not merely survive, but to flourish so that the traditional fabric of the sport remains as its engine room.”