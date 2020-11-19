Need to be mentally strong to face any eventuality: Hockey goalkeeper Suraj Karkera

New Delhi, November 19, 2020

Hockey goalkeeper Suraj Karkera is back on the pitch. Recovering from dengue and on way to full fitness, he says, "Life is fragile and one needs to be mentally strong to face any eventuality."

"I personally feel this year has taught us a lot in terms of 'anything can happen in life' and we need to be mentally strong to face it," he told Hockey India in Bengaluru.

The young goalkeeper was part of the team which won bronze in the 2017 World League Final and was a member of the team which won Asia Cup success in Dhaka in 2017.

Now, Karkera's main focus is to make the most of his time with senior stalwarts like P R Sreejesh, S V Sunil, Akashdeep Singh and Manpreet Singh, among other players, to hone his skills as a goalkeeper.

"I feel fortunate to have been in the National Coaching Camp with stalwart players including someone like Sardar Singh who has so much experience. Now with senior players like Sreejesh, Manpreet, Sunil, Akashdeep etc around, there is a lot that I learn from them. They are constantly guiding me on the field and off it.

"My focus now is to improve my skill, footwork and timing to be ready for the next assignment and be in the reckoning for team selection," he said.

In early June this year when the Probable Groups were allowed to take a break to be with their families after a series of nationwide lockdowns, goalkeeper Karkera decided to stay back in SAI, Bengaluru as Covid-19 cases were high in Mumbai, where his parents live.

During this time in SAI, he spent most days in his room reading books and watching matches from previous years.

Unfortunately for him when his teammates returned to the camp in August after a six-week break, he was admitted in a city hospital due to dengue.

"This year has been an absolute roller coaster ride. I had decided to stay back in SAI because I felt traveling to Mumbai was not safe for me as it had too many cases of Covid-19.

"But as fate would have it, I got dengue just when we were getting together to restart the camp. It has since been a steady road to recovery and full fitness," he said.

Karkera feels fortunate to have had the support of the Coaching Staff all through this period."When I was alone in the hostel, I was constantly checked on by our Chief Coach and Scientific Advisor.

"It has not been easy for them either to have not seen their families back home for more than ten months now, so there used to be a lot of talks about being resilient and at times, we would also talk about Graham's playing days. He has a lot of interesting stories to share with us, and they are all quite inspiring. I personally feel this year has taught us a lot in terms of 'anything can happen in life' and we need to be mentally strong to face it."

