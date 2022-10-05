Sai Praneeth to clash with Mithun, Malvika faces Aakarshi in National Games badminton finals

Surat, October 5, 2022

The semi-finals of the badminton singles turned out to be one-sided affairs as former national champion B Sai Praneeth (Telangana) and Karnataka’s Mithun Manjunath chalked out easy victories over their rivals to set up a title clash in the event at the 36th National Games here on Thursday.

Top-seed Malvika Bansod of Maharashtra will face second-seed Aakarshi Kashyap of Chhattisgarh in the women’s singles summit clash.

In the semi-finals, played at the PDDU Indoor Stadium here, Sai Praneeth downed M Raghu of Karnataka 21-12, 21-19 while Mithun was clearly the dominant player in his 21-9, 21-11 victory over Gujarat’s Aryamann Tandon.

Tandon, who became the first Gujarat badminton player to win a National Games medal, could not find a way past Mithun on Wednesday. “I had no answers to his shots,’’ admitted Aryamann, who has trained with Mithun at the Prakash Padukone Academy in the past. “I knew his game. I was confident and I had decided to play an attacking game from the start. I had prepared for this match. But nothing worked.”