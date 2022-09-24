National Games TT: Top seeds G. Sathiyan, Manika Batra crash out

Surat, September 24, 2022

Gujarat’s Harmeet Desai and Bengal’s Sutirtha Mukherjee stunned top seeds G Sathiyan and Manika Batra, respectively, to reach the men’s and women’s singles table tennis finals in the 36th National Games here on Saturday.

Desai upset Sathiyan 4-2 while Sutirtha got the better of Batra by an identical margin.

In the men’s final, Desai will clash with Haryana’s Soumyajit Ghosh while Sutirtha will take on Telangana's Sreeja Akula in the women’s gold medal match.

Later in the session, Manush Shah and Krittwika Sinha Roy clinched the mixed doubles gold for Gujarat, earning a standing ovation from the packed stadium.

Desai started the semi-final clash against World No. 37 Sathiyan by taking an 8-0 lead in the opening set and never looked back thereafter.

By the time Sathiyan found his footing, the local hero was up two sets to nil. The top seed did manage to catch up with the silver medallist of the last edition of the Games by winning the next two sets but that hardly created a dent in Harmeet’s confidence.

The 29-year-old from Surat tightened his defence, stuck to his game plan and closed out the semi-final on the third match point in the sixth set to stay on course for his second gold medal from these Games. He had led Gujarat to the men’s team gold earlier this week.

The chances of an all-Gujarat men’s singles summit clash were dashed however when Haryana’s Soumyajit Ghosh came back from a set down to beat Manush Shah 4-1 in the other semi-final.