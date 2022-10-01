National Games: Shooters Ramita and Arshdeep help swell Haryana's golden haul to double figures

Gandhinagar, October 1, 2022

Shooters Ramita and Arshdeep Singh defeated fancied Madhya Pradesh pair of Shreya Agarwal and APS Tomar 17-9 in the mixed team 10m Air Rifle final to raise Haryana’s collection of gold medals in the 36th National Games here on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Ramita and Arshdeep Singh, 26, made the title match appear pretty one-sided belying expectations of a close contest after the Madhya Pradesh team had topped qualification 0.2 points ahead of Haryana.

It was Haryana’s second gold in Shooting competition and helped the State’s gold medal haul touch double figures.

Uttar Pradesh climbed to the second spot on the medal chart by winning both the men and women’s 5000m races at IIT Gandhinagar through Abhishek Pal and Parul Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, Services got in the frame with Subhash Lahre’s gold in the men’s 67kg class weightlifting competition at Mahatma Mandir Complex in Gandhinagar.

Abhishek Pal and Parul Chaudhary had both secured a fifth-place finish in the 2015 National Games but they asserted their superiority over the rest of the field to claim gold medals. Pal won in 14:07.25s, beating two Services runners, Karitk Kumar and Sawan Barwal, as well as the defending champion G Lakshmanan.

Chaudhary was pleased that she could win her maiden National Games gold despite not having not done much speed work in training since the World Athletics Championships in July this year. She stayed close to the leaders and produced a kick that brooked no response from others. Chaudhary won in 16:34.68.