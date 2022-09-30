National Games: Nine Games records broken in athletics; favourites Mirabai, Bhavani, Elavenil win a gold each

Gandhinagar, September 30, 2022

Olympic silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, fencer Bhavani Devi, wrestler Divya Kakaran and local shooter Elavenil Valarivan lived up to their billing by winning gold medals in their respective events with relative ease in the 36th National Games on Friday.

The athletics arena at IIT, Gandhinagar was on fire, though, with as many as nine Games’ records falling during the course of the day.

Munita Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh), and 17-year-old Parvej Khan (Services) overshadowed all with their feats. Munita set the first record of this edition in the Women’s 20km walk, clocking a commendable 1 hour 38 minutes 20 seconds.

Parvej Khan broke Bahadur Prasad’s 28-year-old Games record in the men’s 1500m as he slashed nearly two seconds off his personal best time to win the metric mile gold in 3:40.89.

2018 Asian Games decathlon champion Swapna Barman (MP), claimed the women’s High Jump record with a clearance of 1.83m while Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) made light of a depleted Triple Jump field to win gold with a Games record effort of 16.68m.

Damneet Singh (Punjab) in the men’s Hammer Throw and Kiran Baliyan (Uttar Pradesh) in women’s Shot Put also entered the record books.

In the men’s 100m semi-finals, Amlan Borgohain (Assam) also broke the National Games record, set at 10.45 seconds by Haryana’s Dharambir Singh in Thiruvananthapuram in 2015. He stopped the clock at 10.28 seconds, two-hundredths of a second outside the National Record held by Amiya Kumar Mallick since 2016.

Elsewhere, powered by Ankita Raina, Gujarat women booked their final berth in tennis with an easy win over Karnataka. They will start favourites in the gold medal match against Maharashtra at the Riverside Sports Complex on Saturday.

In Gandhinagar, Bhavani Devi (Tamil Nadu) completed a hat-trick of women’s Sabre individual gold medals in the National Games. Having barely slept after flying in from her training base in France and having carried the Tamil Nadu flag in the athletes’ parade yesterday, she spent a productive day at the Mahatma Mandir Complex, asserting her primacy as India’s best Sabre fencer.

Meanwhile, Divya Kakaran (Uttar Pradesh) stopped a Haryana sweep of all six gold medals at stake on the opening day of Wrestling competition. She won the women’s 76kg class title, beating Haryana’s Reetika in the quarterfinals and Rohini Satya Shivani (Telangana) and Rani (Himachal Pradesh) with a measure of comfort in the subsequent bouts.

Haryana men and Odisha women claimed the Rugby 7s gold medals respectively with victories over Maharashtra teams. Haryana men played a better second half to sprint away from 7-7 at the break to a 19-7 win. Odisha women, who stunned National Champions Bihar in the semifinals, dominated their title clash, opening up a 15-0 lead in the first half in a 22-0 win.

Haryana scored a golden double in Netball, their men’s team defeating Telangana 75-73 in a thriller that went to the wire and their women quelling Punjab’s challenge 53-49.

The results (finals):

Athletics

Men

1500m: 1. Parvej Khan (Services) 3:40.89 (New National Games Record. Old: 3:43.57, Bahadur Prasad, Pune, 1994); 2. Ajay Kumar Saroj (Uttar Pradesh) 3:41.58; 3. Arjun Waskale (Madhya Pradesh) 3:42.31.

Triple Jump: 1. Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) 16.68m (New National Games Record. Old: 16.66m, Renjit Maheshwary, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); 2. AB Arjun (Kerala) 16.08; 3. Arpinder Singh (Punjab) 15.97.

Hammer Throw: 1. Damneet Singh (Punjab) 67.62m (New National Games Record. Old: 66.79, Harvinder Singh, Ranchi, 2011); 2. Nitesh Poonia (Rajasthan) 67.27; 3. Niraj Kumar (Services) 65.25.

20km Race Walk: 1. Devender Singh (Services) 1:26:25.00; 2. Suraj Panwar (Uttarakhand) 1:26:25.00; 3. Akshdeep Singh (Services) 1:28:15.00

Women

1500m: 1. K M Chanda (Delhi) 4:19.59; 2. Ankita Dhyani (Uttarakhand) 4:19.86; 3. KM Deeksha (Madhya Pradesh) 4:20.94.

High Jump: 1. Swapna Barman (Madhya Pradesh) 1.83m (New National Games Record. Old: 1.82, Bobby Aloysius, Ludhiana, 2001); 2. Abhinaya S Shetty (Karnataka) 1.81; 3. Grace Glistus Merley (Tamil Nadu) 1.81.

Shot Put: 1. Kiran Baliyan (Uttar Pradesh) 17.14m (New National Games Record. Old: 16.54m, Harbans Kaur, Imphal, 1999); 2. Manpreet Kaur (Punjab) 16.77; 3. Manpreet Kaur (Haryana) 16.76.

Hammer Throw: 1. Sarita Romit Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 61.03m; 2. Rekha Singh (Uttarakhand) 59.51; 3. Reni (Haryana) 58.74.

20km Race Walk: 1. Munita Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh) 1:38:20.00 (New National Games Record. Old: 1:40:35.00, Sapna, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); 2. Mansi Negi (Uttarakhand) 1:41:28.00; 3. Reshma Patel (Uttarakhand) 1:42:10.00.

Fencing

Men’s Foil: Bibish Kathiresan (Services) beat Arjun (Services) 15-11. Bronze medals: Veluatham Vinoth Kumar (Tamil Nadu) and Bikcy Thokchom (Services).

Women’s Sabre: Bhavani Devi (Tamil Nadu) beat Jagmeet Kaur (Punjab) 15-3; Bronze medals: Christy Jose Josna (Kerala) and Laishram Abi Devi (Manipur).

Gymnastics

Men’s Team: Services (Abhijeet Kumar, Bhaskar Das, Debang Dey, Dip Roy Chowdhury, Gaurav Kumar and Saif Tamboli) 297.95; 2. Uttar Pradesh 294.30; 3. West Bengal 281.60.

Netball

Men: Haryana beat Telangana 75-73 (27-28); Bronze medal play-off: Delhi drew with Gujarat 65-65 (28-28).

Women: Haryana beat Punjab 53-49 (30-20); Bronze medal play-off: Karnataka drew with Bihar 57-57 (24-20).

Rugby 7s:

Men: Haryana beat Maharashtra 19-7 (Half-time 7-7); Bronze medal play-off: Delhi beat West Bengal 29-24 (17-0). Semifinals: Haryana beat Delhi 31-5 (Half-time 19-0); Maharashtra beat Bengal 22-12 (12-5).

Women: Odisha beat Maharashtra 22-0 (15-0); Bronze medal play-off: Bihar beat Delhi 14-5 (14-0). Semifinals: Maharashtra beat Delhi 12-10 (12-0); Odisha beat Bihar 12-10 (7-10).

Shooting

Men’s 10m Air Rifle: Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (Maharashtra) beat Arjun Babuta (Punjab) 17-7; Bronze: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Madhya Pradesh).

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Medal match: Anish Bhanwala (Haryana) 30; Ankur Goel (Uttarakhand) 22; Gurmeet Singh (Services) 18; Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu (Punjab) 12.

Women’s 10m Air Rifle: Elavenil Valarivan (Gujarat) beat Tilottama Sen (Karnataka) 16-10; Bronze medal: Mehuli Ghosh (West Bengal).

Weightlifting

Men

61kg class: 1. Charu Pesi (Arunachal Pradesh) Snatch 114kg, Clean & Jerk 145kg, Total 259kg; Muna Nayak (Maharashtra) 108, 147, 255; 3. Zakhuma (Mizoram) 113, 141, 254.

Women

49kg class: 1. Mirabai Chanu (Manipur) Snatch 84kg, Clean & Jerk 107kg, Total 191kg; 2. Sanjita Chanu (Manipur) 82, 105, 187; 3. Sneha Soren (Odisha) 73, 96, 169.

55kg class: 1. Ranibala Devi (Manipur) 84, 104, 188; 2. Veerjeet Kaur (Chandigarh) 82, 98, 180; 3. Pramila Krisani (Odisha) 70, 97, 167.

Wrestling

Men’s Freestyle:

57kg class: Aman (Haryana); 2. Udit (Haryana); 3. Rohit Patel (Madhya Pradesh) and Abhishek Dhaka (Delhi).

97kg class: 1. Deepak Nehra (Haryana); 2. Sahil (Punjab); 3. Sahil (Delhi) and Pareven Kumar (Haryana).

Men’s Greco-Roman

67kg class: 1. Ashu (Haryana); 2. Karanjeet Singh (Punjab); 3. Neeraj (Delhi) and Moirangthem Taibanganba (Manipur).

87kg class: 1. Sunil Kumar (Haryana); 2. Harpreet Singh (Punjab); 3. Ravinder Kumar (Services) and Chhagan Meena (Rajasthan).

Women’s Wrestling:

62kg class: 1. Manisha (Haryana); 2. Freedom Yadav (Uttar Pradesh); 3. Tannu Mallik (Uttarakhand) and Poonam (Chandigarh).

76kg class: Divya Kakaran (Uttar Pradesh) beat Rani (Himachal Pradesh) 4-0; Bronze medals: Reetika (Haryana) and Bipasha (Delhi).

Other important results:

Lawn Bowls

Women’s Singles: Group A: Nayanmoni Saikia (Assam) beat Chingakham Surajbala Devi (Manipur) 21-7; Beena Shah (West Bengal) beat Vaishali Makvana (Gujarat) 21-4. Group B: Shaista Sharma (Delhi) beat Sarita Tirkey (Jharkhand) 20-13; Anamika Kumari (Bihar) beat Saina Naika (Odisha) 21-16.

Tennis

Men’s Team semi-finals: Services beat Delhi 2-0;

Women’s Team semi-finals: Gujarat beat Karnataka 2-0; Maharashtra beat Tamil Nadu 2-0.

