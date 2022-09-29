National Games: Mirabai Chanu, Vijay Kumar, Elavenil Valarivan, Pranati Nayak among stars to step into the spotlight

Ahmedabad, September 29, 2022

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, London Olympics silver medalist shooter Vijay Kumar, shooter Elavenil Valarivan and gymnast Pranati Nayak will be the star attractions as the 36th National Games gathers steam on Friday, with competitions in nine more sports beginning a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the Games open at a spectacular ceremony.

The women’s 10m Air Rifle contest featuring home favourite, Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, and Bengal’s Mehuli Ghosh will also capture attention at the Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Centre here.

On a day when three Shooting gold medals will be decided, Vijay Kumar’s comeback will also be watched with much interest.

Besides Weightlifting, Friday will offer athletes in Archery, Athletics, Fencing, Gymnastics, Kho-Kho, Roller Sports, Rowing and Wrestling the opportunity to showcase their skills on the grandest stage in Indian sport. There will also be gold medal matches in Rugby 7s in Ahmedabad and Netball in Bhavnagar.

In IIT Gandhinagar, the entries of Commonwealth Games medallists Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami headline the 20km walk events for men and women respectively. And in the wake of the success of triple jumpers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker in the Commonwealth Games, considerable attention will be focused on the jumping pit as well.

Not far from IIT, the Mahatma Mandir complex will spring alive with medals on offer in Weightlifting, Fencing and Wrestling while the picturesque Sabarmati Riverfront will have the best of India’s Rowing and Roller Sports athletes on view. And in the sylvan settings of the Sanskardham School, Archery and Kho-kho competitions will get underway.