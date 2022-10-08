National Games: Karnataka's Naveen John retains Time Trial gold

Gandhinagar, October 8, 2022

Karnataka ace Naveen John pumped the pedal to glory and gold as he retained the Individual Time Trial title in the National Games Road Cycling competition on the highway east of the Gujarat capital.

Manipur’s Tongbram and Monorama Devi defeated Chayanika Gogoi (Assam) and Pooja Baban Danole (Maharashtra) to win the Women's 85km Road Race on a cloudy morning.

Services and Maharashtra rallied to win the men’s and women’s gold medals of the Water Polo competition in the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex in Rajkot.

Services recovered to defeat Kerala 10-8 with two last-minute goals in a nail-biting men’s final while Maharashtra women beat Kerala 5-3 in the last round-robin match to win the title.

With five medals today from Water-Polo, Cycling and Yogsana, Maharashtra went past Services in total medal count. They have 104 to Services 101. Services, of course, are entrenched at the top of the table with 42 gold, 31 silver and 27 bronze while Haryana are second with 29 gold, 23 silver and 23 bronze for a total of 75 medals so far.

Tamil Nadu’ S Vaishnavi claimed the women’s Artistic Yogasana gold with 134.22 points, to be flanked on the podium by Maharashtra duo Chhakuli Bansilal Selokar (127.68) and Purva Shriram Kinare (126.68). Purva would draw immense satisfaction after the bronze medal effort, having sneaked into the final as the 10th and last qualifier.

In men’s Hockey at the Maj. Dhyan Chand Stadium in Rajkot, Karnataka beat hosts Gujarat 11-2 to earn a semi-final outing with Haryana, who showed Tamil Nadu the exit with a 3-0 victory. Uttar Pradesh edged out West Bengal via the penalty shootout after the thriller ended 1-1 in regular play. Uttar Pradesh awaits the winner of the Maharashtra-Jharkhand clash.

With a satisfying second half in the 38km Time Trial event, Naveen John justified his decision to not travel to New Delhi for the 4000m Individual Pursuit event in the velodrome at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Complex last week. “I wanted gold and focused on the road events,” he said. “I did not want to finish with just the minor medals.”

“I could see the worried look on Karnataka coach Anita’s face and I realised I was behind gold medal pace. I reminded myself why I was here and cranked up my pace on the second loop to succeed in my mission of defending the Time Trial gold I won in Kerala,” he said, praising the arrangements that encouraged the cyclists to go all out.

“It was a safe course with traffic, or even pedestrians. The Gujarat police and the organisers have ensured that we have a great experience. We crossed the Sabarmati four times, making it picturesque, too,” he said. “We got lucky with the weather, too, as the road was nice and dry after a very wet evening. The weather Gods showed up well today.”

The results (finals):

Aquatics

Water Polo

Men: Services beat Kerala. Bronze medal play-off: Maharashtra beat West Bengal 8-7.

Women: 1. Maharashtra; 2. West Bengal; 3. Kerala.

Cycling

Men 38km Individual Time Trial: 1. Naveen John (Karnataka) 49:01.635; 2. Arvind Panwar (Uttar Pradesh) 50:30.733; 3. Joel Santosh Sundaram (Tamil Nadu) 50:42.114.

Women 85km Road Race: 1. Tongbram Monorama Devi (Manipur); 2. Chayanika Gogoi (Assam); 3. Pooja Baban Danole (Maharashtra).

Yogasana

Women

Artistic: 1. S Vaishnavi (Tamil Nadu) 134.22 points; 2. Chhakuli Bansilal Selokar (Maharashtra) 127.68; 3. Purva Shivaram Kinare (Maharashtra) 126.68.

Other results:

Hockey

Men’s quarter-finals: Karnataka beat Gujarat 11-2 (Half-time: 6-1); Haryana: beat Tamil Nadu 3-0 (1-0); Uttar Pradesh beat West Bengal 1-1 (1-0) 5-4 in penalty shootout.

Softball

Men

Group X: Maharashtra beat Madhya Pradesh 9-0; Delhi beat Gujarat 11-0.

Group Y: Chhattisgarh beat Andhra Pradesh 2-0.

Women:

Group X: Kerala beat Delhi 5-3; Chhattisgarh beat Gujarat 11-0.

Group Y: Punjab beat Maharashtra 1-0.

