National Games: Karnataka, Haryana emerge hockey champions

Rajkot, October 11, 2022

In a fast paced title clash, Karnataka pipped Uttar Pradesh 5-4 in the tie-breaker, after being level 2-2 in regulation period, to win the men's team title while Haryana Women lived up to their rankings as they regained the title beating arch rivals Punjab 1-0 in the National Games hockey competition at the Dhyanchand Stadium here today.

Making it to the final after 21 years, Karnataka scored through S V Sunil and Harish Mutagar while Sumit and Manish Yadav replied for Karnataka in regulation time.

In the penalty shoot out, Nikkin Thimmaiah CA, Harish Mutagar, Abharan Sudev, and Mohammed Raheel found the net for Karnataka while Rajkumar Pal, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Vishal Singh and Sumit were successful for Uttar Pradesh.

Rajkumar Pal failed for Uttar Pradesh in the sudden death but Abharan Sudev beat Uttar Pradesh keeper Prashant Kumar to ensure the gold medal for the southerners.

Karnataka proved they meant business as they went about their job clinically by making use of the wings and short passes. Uttar Pradesh, who had sneaked into the final by beating Maharashtra via the penalty shoot-out, matched their rivals with their long passes and good interceptions.

Rani Rampal’s strike turned out be the match winner for Haryana in a thrilling women's final against arch rivals Punjab.

The India skipper, who had scored five goals against Uttar Pradesh in the semi-final, netted in the 30th minute to regain the title they had lost to the same team in Kerala in 2015.

“We have won many times, but this victory against Punjab is very special,” Rani Rampal said.

“We played well, but missed a couple of chances which made the difference,” said Punjab skipper Gurjit Kaur, who had scored the first hat-trick of the tournament.

Savita Punia stood between Punjab and victory as she brought off many saves including a one-to-one against Punjab striker Lalremsiami in the last quarter.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan scored a hattrick as Madhya Pradesh beat Jharkhand 5-2, while Maharashtra men team prevailed over Haryana 5-4 via the tie breaker after the teams were locked 2-2 in the regulation time.

It was a good comeback by Maharashtra as they were 1-0 down till the fourth quarter. They took a 2-1 lead with five minutes to go, but Haryana came back to level the score.

The pint-size striker Aishwarya scored in the 11th 40th and 43rd minutes with Jyoti Pal and Sadhna Senger chipping in with one each for Madhya Pradesh. Sangita Kumari and Deepika Soreng found the net for Jharkhand.

Looking for their second bronze medal this year after the senior women’s nationals in Lucknow, Jharkhand were good in the second quarter, but succumbed to the better play of their rivals.

