Maharashtra Women in action against hosts Gujarat in Kabaddi at the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on September 27, 2022.
Maharashtra Women in action against hosts Gujarat in Kabaddi at the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on September 27, 2022.
National Games

National Games, Kabaddi: Services Men, Maharashtra Women post second wins

By Harpal Singh Bedi/NetIndian News Network

Ahmedabad, September 27, 2022

Favourites Services overcame Tamil Nadu 45-31 for their second victory in a Group A match of Men's Kabaddi at the 36th National Games here on Tuesday.

Earlier, in a late-night Group A match on Monday, they had trounced Chandigarh 66-32 to underscore their championship ambitions.

Maharashtra women, too, posted their second win in Group A, scoring a 46-22 victory over hosts Gujarat to build on the thrilling 32-31 win over National Champions Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Services Men during their match against Tamil Nadu in Kabaddi at the 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad on September 27, 2022.
Services Men during their match against Tamil Nadu in Kabaddi at the 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad on September 27, 2022.

In a keen contest, Services’ men saw Tamil Nadu fight back from 12-19 down at half-time to 27-30. That is when they upped the ante and cruised to what proved to be a comfortable victory.

“We will miss Navin Kumar who is injured. That is a concern. Other than that, it has been a good journey so far,” he said. “Tamil Nadu played very well, especially in the middle of the second half when they came close to us. But I am happy that we held our nerves and went on to secure a good win.”

Maharashtra coach Sanjay was pleased with the effort of his women players. “The girls are playing well. We are almost there in the semi-finals. We want to win the last league game (against Bihar) and that will help us go into the knock-out stage in a great frame of mind. We want to win gold with a clean slate,” he declared.

Meanwhile, in the Netball competition in Bhavnagar, Gujarat men stayed on course for a semi-final berth and medal with an emphatic 53-38 victory over Madhya Pradesh in their second Group A clash. The hosts, who had lost a close opening round clash against National champions Haryana, dominated Madhya Pradesh in the first three quarters before easing off.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh both have two points each with a win and a loss. In the final Group A league clashes, Gujarat will face fourth-placed Punjab while Madhya Pradesh take on Haryana.

NNN

Kabaddi
36th National Games
Netball

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in