National Games, Kabaddi: Services Men, Maharashtra Women post second wins

In a keen contest, Services’ men saw Tamil Nadu fight back from 12-19 down at half-time to 27-30. That is when they upped the ante and cruised to what proved to be a comfortable victory.

“We will miss Navin Kumar who is injured. That is a concern. Other than that, it has been a good journey so far,” he said. “Tamil Nadu played very well, especially in the middle of the second half when they came close to us. But I am happy that we held our nerves and went on to secure a good win.”

Maharashtra coach Sanjay was pleased with the effort of his women players. “The girls are playing well. We are almost there in the semi-finals. We want to win the last league game (against Bihar) and that will help us go into the knock-out stage in a great frame of mind. We want to win gold with a clean slate,” he declared.

Meanwhile, in the Netball competition in Bhavnagar, Gujarat men stayed on course for a semi-final berth and medal with an emphatic 53-38 victory over Madhya Pradesh in their second Group A clash. The hosts, who had lost a close opening round clash against National champions Haryana, dominated Madhya Pradesh in the first three quarters before easing off.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh both have two points each with a win and a loss. In the final Group A league clashes, Gujarat will face fourth-placed Punjab while Madhya Pradesh take on Haryana.

