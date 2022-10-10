National Games, Boxing: Sumit, Sanjeet, Jamuna, Ankushita cruise to semi-finals

Gandhinagar, October 10, 2022

National champion Sumit Kundu, former world championship medalist Jamuna Boro and Asian champion Sanjeet stormed into the semi-finals of their respective weight divisions at the 36th National Games here on Monday.

Representing the Services, Sumit opened up in style against Haryana’s Ankit Khatana, who failed to connect his punches. Sumit managed to breach through the defences of the South Asian Games gold medalist across the three rounds before eventually pocketing the men’s 75kg middleweight category bout by a unanimous verdict win at the Mahatma Mandir complex here.

Sumit will now be up against Maharashtra’s Nikhil Dubey for a place in the final. Nikhil outclassed Delhi boy Buntee Singh 5-0 in a lop-sided quarter-final bout.

In the 92kg heavyweight category, Sanjeet used his long arms to great effect against the shorter Delhi opponent Harsh Kaushik, who braved two standing counts of eight in the second round. In the third round, Sanjeet got his headshots on target even as Harsh received another standing count to eventually lose the bout by RSC.

Assam girls Jamuna Boro and Ankushita Boro registered dominating victories to confirm their respective semi-final berths. Up against Rajasthan’s lesser-known Sapna Sharma in the opening bout of the day, Jamuna’s technical superiority gave her a clear edge in all the three rounds in the 57kg feather weight category.

Battling high fever for the past three days, Jamuna, however, did not show any signs of fatigue in the ring and got her combination punches to great effect to register a clear 5-0 win.

Jamuna will next face Haryana’s Poonam, who defeated Manipur’s Samim Band Khulakpham by split decision 4-1 in another 57kg quarter-final.

Ankushita Boro breathed fire against Gujarat’s Paramjit Kaur, who was left searching for cover against the former World Youth champion from Assam.

Ankushita came up with an excellent array of shots to unsettle Kaur, who got as many as three standing counts before the referees decided to stop the contest in the second round in the 66kg category.

In the semi-final, Ankushita will take on Rajasthan’s Lalita, against whom she enjoys a dominating 3-0 advantage in head-to-head count.