National Chess Championship: Koustav holds top seed Adhiban

Kanpur, February 27, 2022

International Master Koustav Chatterjee (Bengal) held top seed Grandmaster B Adhiban of PSPB to a draw in the third round of the ongoing MPL 58th Senior National Chess Championship at Ganges Club here on Saturday.

Earlier in the second round, Jeet Jain (Gujarat) held GM Abhimanyu Puranik while GM P Iniyan suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Suyog Wagh (Maharashtra).

Playing white side of the English Opening, Adhiban agreed to sign the peace treaty with his West Bengal opponent after 73 moves in an opposite colour bishop and rook ending.

Second seed Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi ( Telangana) beat IM Sayantan Das (Railways) to share the lead with GMs Abhijeet Gupta (PSPB ), D Gukesh (TN ), Aryan Chopra( Delhi), Harsha Bharathakoti (Telangana), IM Ravi Teja (Railways), Utsab Chatterjee and Anustoop Biswas ( Bengal) with three points.

Gupta defeated P Shyaamnikhil ( Railways) while Gueksh, Aryan and Harsha accounted for Sammed Jaykumar Shete ( Maha) Anuj Shrivatri (MP) and Harshad S (TN) .

Ravi Teja outwitted Suyog Wagh (Maharashtra) whle Utsab and Anustoop stunned GMs Swapnil Dhopade and Visakh N R (Railways).

Former champions Karthikeyan Murali, Sethuraman S P, Lalith Babu M R and defending champion Aravindh Chithambaram drew their third-round outing against RR Laxman, Srijit Paul, Srihari L R and Shahil Dey, respectively.

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey inaugurated the third round matches of the Rs 30 lakh prize money championship sponsored by MPL Sports Foundation.

