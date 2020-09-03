My ambition is to become one of the best finishers in the world: Hockey forward Navjot Kaur

New Delhi, September 3, 2020

Women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur has one ambition -- to become one of the best finishers in world hockey.

The striker from Haryana has become a key member of the Indian women's side since making her debut in December 2012 against New Zealand.

She has been part of many memorable victories for the national side in the last few years and is enjoying the finisher's role for the Indian team.

Talking to Hockey India, the 25-year-old said, "I want to keep working hard on the techniques of finishing and, hopefully, I will become the best finisher in the world one day. It's amazing to be in a position to convert goal-scoring opportunities for the team.

"The finisher's role is very crucial for any hockey side and I am delighted that I have been given the opportunity to execute the chances created by my teammates.

"There is certainly a lot of pressure that comes with the job, but I have certainly enjoyed the challenge so far," she said.

Navjot, who has played 172 matches for the Indian team, talked about some of the best moments in her career so far.

"Being part of the bronze medal and silver medal-winning teams at the Asian Games 2014 and 2018, respectively, has to be on the top of the list. However, 2019 was one of the most crucial years for us.

"It was great to be part of the winning team at the FIH Women's Series Finals and then we followed it up by booking a place in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating USA in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers later in the year.

"It was a good year for us and hopefully, we will go on to win the biggest of tournaments in the coming years," she said.

The forward, who hails from Kurukshetra, is proud of her father who motivated her to pursue a career in sports.

"I wouldn't have been able to reach where I am today without the support of my parents and especially my father, who encouraged me to take up hockey in school. He always dreamed about one of his children becoming a sportsperson and I am really glad that I have been able to fulfil his dreams.

"I hope I keep improving my game in the future and always make my parents proud through my achievements on the field," Navjot added.

NNN