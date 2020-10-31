Mumbai Indians stroll to nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals

Abu Dhabi, October 31, 2020

Mumbai Indians (MI) strolled to a nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here today.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult wreaked havoc on the DC batting line-up, restricting them to 110 for 9 wickets and Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 72 saw them overhaul the target with nearly six overs to spare.

With two points from this win, Mumbai's tally has gone up to 18, with one match still to play, and they have qualified for the play-offs.

Delhi are placed third with 14 points, the same as Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are second and have a better net run rate than Delhi.

Kishan hit eight fours and three sixes off 47 balls and shared a 68-run opening partnership with Quinton de Kock before putting up 43 for the second with Suryakumar Yadav at the Dubai International Stadium.