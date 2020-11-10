Defending champions Mumbai Indians beat Delhi to clinch fifth IPL title

Dubai, November 10, 2020

Stamping their authority, Mumbai Indians (MI) cruised to a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) to win their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title here today -- the first time they have clinched consecutive crowns.

No other franchise has won so many titles in IPL's 13-year history; the second most successful team is Chennai Super Kings, who have won the title three times.

The defending champions once again displayed some impressive bowling to first restrict DC, who opted to bat first, to a moderate 156 for six wickets, before it rode skipper Rohit Sharma's gritty 51-ball 68 and Ishan Kishan's valuable 33 not out off 19 balls to cross the line with eight balls and five wickets to spare.

MI finished at 157 for five wickets in 18.4 overs.